MLB to pay minor leaguers $185 million to settle lawsuit

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball has agreed to pay minor leaguers $185 million to settle a federal lawsuit alleging violations of minimum wage laws, a case that progressed through the courts for eight years without reaching a trial. The proposed settlement was filed with the U.S. District Court in San Francisco, where Chief Magistrate Judge Joseph C. Spero is expected to grant his approval. An early estimate is that perhaps 23,000 players could share the money with an average payment of $5,000 to $5,500, according to a filing by Brian Kriegler, the players’ damages expert. The players’ lawyers will get $55.5 million.

