Nats lefty Doolittle to undergo season-ending elbow surgery

WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington Nationals reliever Sean Doolittle will undergo an internal brace procedure on his left elbow, ending his season. The left-hander, who has been on the injured list since April 20 with an elbow sprain, is expected to be out between five and six months. Doolittle underwent platelet-rich plasma and stem cell injections, but began feeling the same in the last week as he did when he was first injured. A two-time All-Star, the 35-year-old Doolittle threw 5 1/3 scoreless innings in April before going on the injured list.

