Phillies score late against Alcantara, hold off Marlins 2-1

MIAMI (AP) — J.T. Realmuto had three hits against his former team, including a tiebreaking double in the seventh inning off All-Star Sandy Alcantara, and the Philadelphia Phillies snapped a four-game skid when they held on to beat the Miami Marlins 2-1. Alcantara extended his shutout string to 25 innings before consecutive run-scoring doubles from Darick Hall and Realmuto gave the Phillies the lead. The right-hander went eight innings and struck out 12. Philadelphia reliever Seranthony Domínguez walked three batters with one out in the ninth, but escaped for his fourth save. Kyle Gibson pitched six innings of one-run ball for the Phillies.

