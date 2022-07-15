Richie Incognito retires after turbulent 15-year NFL career

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — After a turbulent 15-year NFL career, guard Richie Incognito has retired. He announced the decision Friday at the headquarters of the Las Vegas Raiders. Cognito played his final three seasons with the Raiders. He also had two stints with the Buffalo Bills and spent time with the Miami Dolphins and St. Louis Rams. He was selected to four Pro Bowls. During his time in college and the NFL, Incognito was cited for his inappropriate behavior on the field. The league fined him several times for his play and the Dolphins suspended him for for misconduct against a teammate.

