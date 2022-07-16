At last, first: Truex wins 1st pole for Joe Gibbs Racing

LOUDON, N.H. (AP) — Martin Truex Jr. won a pole for the first time in his three-plus seasons with Joe Gibbs Racing and will lead a Toyota-heavy field to green at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. Truex turned a lap of 127.113 mph and won his 20th career pole. He won the previous 19 with other teams. Truex will be seeking his first win of the season on Sunday. Toyota took four of the top five spots. 23XI Racing took the third and fourth spots with Kurt Busch in the No. 45 and Bubba Wallace in the No. 23. Truex’s JGR teammate Christopher Bell starts fifth. Chase Elliott starts second in the No. 9 Chevrolet.

