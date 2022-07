CHICAGO (AP) — Defender Rafael Czichos scored in the 23rd minute and Gaga Slonina made it stand as the Chicago Fire blanked the Seattle Sounders 1-0. Federico Navarro notched an assist on Czichos’ second goal of the season for Chicago (6-10-5). Both scores have come in the last three matches. Seattle (8-10-2) has lost three straight, all by shutouts. Slonina finished with two saves for the clean sheet

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.