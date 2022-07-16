Langeliers wins Futures MVP; HR, nails runner, AL wins 6-4

LOS ANGELES (AP) — New York Yankees prospect Jasson Dominguez and Minnesota’s Matt Wallner hit two-run homers in the third inning, leading the American League over the National 6-4 in the annual Futures Game of top prospects. Dominguez, at 19 the youngest AL prospect at the game behind Miami pitcher Eury Pérez, tied the score 3-3 with his drive on a slider at the letters from San Francisco’s Kyle Harrison, who took the loss. Wallner homered three batters later on hanging sinker for a 5-3 lead. Oakland’s Shea Langeliers, selected the game’s MVP, added a solo homer in the fourth off Atlanta’s Jared Shuster.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.