Hassan finishes 4th in world 10,000 meters; Gidey gets gold

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Endurance icon Sifan Hassan wasn’t going for three medals this time. Now, she won’t even get two. The Dutch distance workhorse got outraced to the line in a fight-to-the-finish 10,000 meters in the world championships. She finished fourth, behind Letesenbet Gidey of Ethiopia, Hellen Obiri of Kenya and Obiri’s late-charging teammate, Margaret Chelimo Kipkemboi. Gidey won in 30 minutes, 9.94 seconds. Only 0.62 seconds separated the top four runners. It means Hassan’s only chance for a medal will come next week in the 5,000 meters, where she is the reigning Olympic champion.

