LEADING OFF: All-Star Futures Game at Dodger Stadium

All-Star Game festivities start in earnest with the Futures Game, where some of the best prospects in Major League Baseball will play a seven-inning matchup at Dodger Stadium on Saturday. Among the minor leaguers set to play are: 20-year-old Mets catcher Francisco Álvarez, the No. 2-rated prospect in the majors; Texas pitcher Jack Leiter, son of former big league pitcher Al Leiter; and Washington second baseman Darren Baker, son of Houston manager Dusty Baker. Former All-Star catcher and longtime manager Mike Scioscia will guide the NL squad, back in the ballpark where his Los Angeles Dodgers won two World Series championships. Three-time All-Star shortstop Jimmy Rollins will manage the AL side.

By The Associated Press

