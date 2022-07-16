Mountcastle, Rutschman and O’s end Trop skid, top Rays in 11

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Ryan Mountcastle hit a two-run single in the 11th inning, rookie catcher Adley Rutschman produced a pair of key swings and the Baltimore Orioles beat the Tampa Bay Rays 6-4. Rutschman had his first pinch-hit homer and added a 10th-inning sacrifice fly for the Orioles, whose 10-game winning streak ended Friday night in a 5-4 loss to the Rays. Baltimore had lost its previous 10 games at Tropicana Field. Automatic runner Rougned Odor was thrown out after getting caught between second and third with no outs in the 11th when Jorge Mateo squared around to bunt but didn’t. But Mateo then tripled off Luke Bard, Cedric Mullins walked and stole second, and Mountcastle flared a single to right field.

