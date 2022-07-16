Olson, Riley homer as Braves send Nats to 9th loss in a row

WASHINGTON (AP) — Matt Olson and freshly minted All-Star Austin Riley hit consecutive home runs in the third inning, and the Atlanta Braves rolled to a 6-3 victory and dealt the Washington Nationals their ninth loss in a row. Atlanta has won nine consecutive games against Washington and is 10-2 against the Nationals this season. The Braves have also won 14 in a row in Washington dating back to last year. Washington outfielder Juan Soto expressed irritation after The Athletic, citing unidentified sources, reported he turned down a $440 million, 15-year contract offer to remain with the Nationals that would have been the most lucrative in baseball history.

