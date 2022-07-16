Red Sox 2B Trevor Story to IL with bruised right hand

NEW YORK (AP) — Boston Red Sox second baseman Trevor Story has been placed on the 10-day injured list with a bruised right hand. Story’s IL stint is retroactive to Tuesday, when he was struck on the hand while swinging at a pitch from Tampa Bay’s Corey Kluber. He’ll be eligible to return July 23 against Toronto for Boston’s second game after the All-Star break. Catcher Connor Wong was recalled from Triple-A Worcester to take Story’s roster spot prior to a game at Yankee Stadium.

