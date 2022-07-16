Reynoso’s brace leads Minnesota United past DC United 2-0

SAINT PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Emanuel Reynoso scored a goal in each half and Minnesota United breezed to a 2-0 victory over D.C. United. Reynoso staked Minnesota United (9-8-4) to a 1-0 lead — with an assist from Luis Amarilla — in the 13th minute. Reynoso polished off his brace in the 50th minute on another assist from Amarilla. Reynoso has nine goals this season and has scored two in three of the past five matches. Dayne St. Clair notched a clean sheet for Minnesota without making a save. Rafael Romo saved three for D.C. United (5-11-3).

