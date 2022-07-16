Schwarber hits NL-leading 29th HR, Phils rout Marlins 10-0

MIAMI (AP) — Kyle Schwarber hit his NL-leading 29th homer, J.T. Realmuto had a homer and a double and the Philadelphia Phillies spoiled the major league debut of touted Miami pitcher Max Meyer, beating the Marlins 10-0. Didi Gregorius and Rhys Hoskins also homered for the Phillies. Gregorius finished with four RBIs. Philadelphia starter Ranger Suárez pitched five scoreless innings of four-hit ball. Activated from the injured list Saturday, Suárez struck out four in his first outing since June 29. Suárez was sidelined because of a low back strain. The 23-year-old Meyer, the third overall selection in the 2020 draft, was lifted after Realmuto’s one-out double in the sixth. Meyer allowed five runs, seven hits, walked one and struck out five.

