Smith falls away at British Open after bad call from bunker

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — Cameron Smith started the third round of the British Open with a two-shot lead and finished it four strokes back. A slew of missed putts and a bad decision on No. 13 were to blame for that. The Australian’s drive came to rest on the lip of a fairway bunker and he chose to take on a risky shot while standing inside it. He wound up making double bogey and shot a 1-over 73. Also heading in the wrong direction late on Moving Day was Dustin Johnson. The former No. 1 rolled an eagle putt through the green and into a bunker on No. 14. He shot 71 and was six strokes back.

