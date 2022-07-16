Voit, Manaea power San Diego over Arizona, ensure series win

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Luke Voit hit a three-run homer in the sixth inning and Sean Manaea pitched six strong innings as the San Diego Padres rallied to beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 4-3. The victory ensures the Padres’ first series win since a three-game sweep of the Diamondbacks on June 20-23. San Diego can sweep this three-game set Sunday. Manaea (5-4) allowed three runs and seven hits, with three strikeouts and two walks. Taylor Rogers pitched a scoreless ninth for his 26th save. Carson Kelly hit a two-run homer for the Diamondbacks.

