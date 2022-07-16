Xavi misses Barça team flight to US due to passport issue

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona says that coach Xavi Hernández has missed his team’s flight for a preseason tour of the United States because of problems with his passport. The club says that Xavi “will be able to (travel) in the coming days” and plans to join his team in Miami. Barcelona’s twitter account posted videos of several of its players boarding an airplane at the Barcelona airport on Saturday. Barcelona will play Inter Miami in Fort Lauderdale on July 19, Real Madrid in Las Vegas on July 23, Juventus in Dallas on July 26 and the New York Red Bulls in New Jersey on July 30.

