Soto homers as Nationals end 9-game skid, defeat Braves 7-3

WASHINGTON (AP) — Juan Soto and Victor Robles homered, and the Washington Nationals beat the Atlanta Braves 7-3 to snap a nine-game losing streak. Soto, Washington’s lone All-Star who could be traded by the end of the month, hit a solo shot in the eighth inning to extend his on-base streak to a career-high 26 games. The Nationals haven’t dropped 10 in a row since an 11-game skid that spanned the 2008 and 2009 seasons. At 31-63, they have the worst record in the majors at the All-Star break.

