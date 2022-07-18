HR Derby: Juan Soto advances with 18-17 victory over Ramirez

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Washington’s Juan Soto did not need bonus time in his matchup against Cleveland’s Jose Ramirez. Soto’s final home run as time expired gave the fourth seed an 18-17 victory. Soto, the Derby’s No. 4 seed, established a quick pace with seven in the first minute. His 482-foot shot as time expired was the longest of the first three matchups. Soto established the Derby record with a 520-foot blast last year at Colorado. Ramirez struggled to gain any consistency throughout his three minutes. He averaged 387 feet with a top blast of 421 feet.

