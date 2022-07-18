Jackie Robinson’s legacy looms over All-Star Game in LA

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The legacy of Jackie Robinson showed in Major League Baseball’s draft. Four Black players were among the first five selected for the first time in history. Still, baseball has a smaller percentage of Black players now than any year since the early 1990s. And Robinson would likely be unsatisfied with those numbers. His legacy as the first player to break baseball’s color barrier will be honored at the All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium. It was the subject of discussion by four former All-Stars at a gathering in Los Angeles as part of the All-Star festivities. Robinson broke the sport’s color barrier in 1947 with the Brooklyn Dodgers and the Hall of Famer has a statue outside Dodger Stadium.

