Japan’s Hanyu expected to retire from competitive skating

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s two-time Olympic gold-medal figure skater Yuzuru Hanyu is expected to step away from competitive figure skating. He was expected to confirm his plans at a news conference in Tokyo. Japan’s Kyodo news agency cited unnamed sources “close to the matter” in reporting his decision. Hanyu won back-to-back gold medals in 2014 in Sochi and in 2018 in Pyeongchang. But he finished fourth in the Beijing Games five months ago and has been noncommittal since then. He is also a two-time world champion. He failed in Beijing to become the first to land a quad axel in competition.

