Monaco drawn against PSV in Champions League qualifying

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Monaco has been handed a potentially tricky draw against Dutch club PSV Eindhoven in Champions League qualifying. Monaco and PSV are both bidding to reach the group stage for the first time since the 2018-19 season. Both teams lost in the final playoff round of qualifying last season. Europa League finalist Rangers will take on surprise Belgian title contender Union Saint-Gilloise. Two-time European Cup winner Benfica faces either Midtjylland of Denmark or AEK Larnaca of Cyprus.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.