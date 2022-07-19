Delayed Asian Games rescheduled to start in September 2023

KUWAIT CITY (AP) — The Olympic Council of Asia has rescheduled the delayed Asian Games to start on Sept. 23 next year in Hangzhou. The 19th edition was originally due to be held from Sept. 10-25 this year. The Olympic Council of Asia says it took two months of consultations involving the Chinese Olympic Committee and other stakeholders to find a window which didn’t conflict with other major international sporting events. The OCA executive board voted in May to postpone the event because of restrictions in place for the COVID-19 pandemic.

