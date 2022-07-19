Devils, goalie Vitek Vanecek agree to $10.2M, 3-year deal

The New Jersey Devils have avoided arbitration with Vitek Vanecek and agreed to terms with the goaltender on a $10.2 million, three-year contract. Vanecek will count $3.4 million against the salary cap through 2025. New Jersey acquired Vanecek in a trade with Washington at the NHL draft. The 26-year-old Czech is expected to compete with incumbent starter Mackenzie Blackwood for the No. 1 job with the Devils. General manager Tom Fitzgerald expects a bounce-back year from Blackwood after a heel injury derailed the young goalie last season.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.