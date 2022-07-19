If All-Star Game decided by HR derby, final score stays same

LOS ANGELES (AP) — So let’s say the All-Star Game is tied 3-all after nine innings. Then it goes to that new Home Run Derby tiebreaker, where National League boppers Pete Alonso, Ronald Acuña Jr. and Kyle Schwarber outslug the AL trio. What’s the final score? After a couple of ideas were considered, Major League Baseball made its decision before Tuesday’s game at Dodger Stadium: Officially, it’d be 3-3, with a notation the NL won in a home run swing-off. There was talk about adding a run to the winner’s score. But MLB consulted with the Elias Sports Bureau and followed the recommendation of the sport’s record keepers. It’d be like the results in a soccer match decided by penalty kicks, more than a college football game where the scores keep escalating in overtime.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.