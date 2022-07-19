Kerley slows down with cramp, out of 200 meters at worlds
By PAT GRAHAM
AP Sports Writer
EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — World 100-meter champ Fred Kerley will not have a chance at two individual medals at the world championships after he slowed down midway through his 200-meter semifinal due to a cramp and finished sixth. The American, once a 400-meter specialist who moved down in distance before last year’s Olympics, was holding his left hamstring after he crossed the finish line. He won the 100 in 9.86 seconds and was expected to lead the Americans in the 4×100 relay this weekend. He hasn’t been ruled out. His departure opens a less-challenging path for Noah Lyles, the defending world champion, 18-year-old Erriyon Knighton, and top-ranked Kenny Bednarek, all of whom advanced.