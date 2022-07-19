Rachel Robinson honored on 100th birthday at All-Star Game

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Baseball’s All-Stars gathered on the field before the game at Dodger Stadium to honor Rachel Robinson on her 100th birthday. Her husband, Jackie Robinson, broke the major league color barrier in 1947 with the Brooklyn Dodgers. The Hall of Famer died in 1972 and his No. 42 was retired throughout the big leagues in 1997. Dodgers star Mookie Betts led the tribute to Rachel Robinson, speaking to the crowd from the infield grass. Players from both teams fanned out across the grass behind him. Betts led the crowd in a “Happy Birthday, Rachel” cheer.

