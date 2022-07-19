Shohei Ohtani calls shot — in English — with All-Star hit

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Angels star Shohei Ohtani called his shot before leading off the Midsummer Classic at Dodger Stadium, telling Fox’s Tom Verducci in the on-deck circle that he was going to jump on Clayton Kershaw quickly. He promised “first pitch, first swing, that’s it.” Then he flared a 90.9 mph fastball off the Los Angeles Dodgers ace up the middle for a base hit. Ohtani reached base in both of his plate appearances during the AL’s 3-2 win after drawing a walk in the third inning. He is the fifth starting designated hitter to reach base multiple times in an All-Star Game, joining Albert Pujols, David Ortiz, Edgar Martinez and Bobby Bonilla.

