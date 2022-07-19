Tony Clark appears likely to stay on as baseball union head

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Tony Clark appears likely to stay on as head of the baseball players’ association. Clark took over as union head in late 2013 following the death of Michael Weiner. Clark led the union during labor negotiations in 2016 and during the deal in March that followed a 99-day lockout. The new agreement expires in December 2026. Bruce Meyer headed the day-to-day bargaining during the most recent talks and was promoted last week to deputy executive director.

