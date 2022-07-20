England beats Spain 2-1 to reach Euro 2022 semifinals

BRIGHTON, England (AP) — Georgia Stanway scored an extra-time winner to seal a 2-1 comeback win for England over Spain and send her team to the semifinals of the European Championship. Spain backed off Stanway and left the midfielder with space to hit a powerful drive from outside the penalty area which flew past leaping goalkeeper Sandra Paños’ outstretched hand. The score was 1-1 after 90 minutes after England’s Ella Toone scored in the 84th minute to cancel out the opening goal from Esther González.

