Gamecocks’ Aliyah Boston: Turned down late invite by ESPYS

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina consensus player of the year Aliyah Boston says she turned down a late invite to the ESPYS awards show and was hurt she wasn’t asked earlier to attend. Boston was nominated in the “Best College Athlete, Women’s Sports” category. Boston posted on social media she was more hurt by a late request to attend the show in Los Angeles after Gamecocks coach Dawn Staley and others highlighted the absence earlier this week. In a statement, ESPN said COVID-19 concerns and a smaller venue forced organizers to prioritize invitees. Boston says it’s just the latest example of overlooking a Black women’s achievements, which are brushed off as a ‘mistake’ or an ‘oversight.’

