Kontaveit, Rublev advance at Hamburg European Open

HAMBURG, Germany (AP) — Top-seeded Anett Kontaveit has advanced to the quarterfinals of the Hamburg European Open with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Rebecca Peterson. The Estonian will face Andrea Petkovic for a spot in the semifinals. It will be only Kontaveit’s second appearance in a quarterfinal match since February after her season was disrupted by a coronavirus infection in the spring. Andrey Rublev got his tournament started in the men’s draw by hitting 12 aces in a 6-3, 6-4 first-round win over Ricardas Berankis. The eighth-ranked Russian next plays Francisco Cerundolo.

