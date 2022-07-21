Britain to host figure skating Grand Prix event for 1st time

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Britain will host a figure skating Grand Prix event for the first time after the International Skating Union awarded it an event that China relinquished amid concerns over the coronavirus. The ISU says that the English city of Sheffield will hold the Nov. 11-13 event. It will be the fourth of six regular Grand Prix events before the Grand Prix Final in Italy in December. The British round replaces the Cup of China.

