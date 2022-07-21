United F1 drivers determined to help kick out abusive fans

PARIS (AP) — United Formula One drivers are determined to help stamp out abusive behavior from some fans with Lewis Hamilton saying F1 must fight harder together to combat this and Sergio Perez urging life bans for abusers. Tensions ran high at the Austrian Grand Prix two weeks ago with drivers shocked after F1 received reports that some fans had been verbally abusing other people during the race weekend. Perez says “we should hopefully ban them for life.” Hamilton, who had to endure cheers from some fans when he crashed in practice at the Austrian GP, says the whole F1 community needs to push back against abuse.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.