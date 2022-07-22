Brisbane 2032 marks 10 years out from Summer Olympics

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Brisbane 2032 Olympic officials have staged an event that not many other previous host cities have had the opportunity to celebrate: 10 years out until their Games begin. The east coast Australian city was awarded the 2032 Games a year ago after the International Olympic Committee rubber-stamped an earlier recommendation from its Executive Board. Brisbane was the first city to be awarded a Games under the IOC’s revamped procedure for choosing host cities which saw a small group of IOC members identify and propose host cities to the board. Previously Games had been awarded to both Summer and Winter Games hosts seven years out from them being held.

