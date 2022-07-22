Hurdler Camacho-Quinn cherishes Olympic gold for Puerto Rico

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — The title of Olympic hurdles champion carries a lot of weight for Jasmine Camacho-Quinn after becoming Puerto Rico’s first champion in track and field in Tokyo. The standout from South Carolina is learning to deal with the pressure. She will be a favorite this weekend at the world championships in Oregon as a proud nation watches. She’s already a big name in Puerto Rico, where her mom is from. Her name appeared on billboards after her Olympic win. She had a parade in her honor and met some of the country’s biggest names. She appreciated all the attention but now is eager to get back to the work of winning more gold medals.

