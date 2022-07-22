Judge 2 HRs, top majors with 36 as Yankees beat Orioles 7-6

BALTIMORE (AP) — Aaron Judge extended his major league-leading home run total to 36 with a pair of towering shots and the New York Yankees edged the Baltimore Orioles 7-6. Judge has six home runs in his last seven games. He has 34 career home runs against the Orioles, his most against any opponent. Joey Gallo also connected for the Yankees, who improved to 65-30 — the best record in the majors. Anthony Santander hit a three-run homer for the Orioles in the seventh inning off Aroldis Chapman that cut the margin to 7-6. Yankees reliever Michael King had to leave with one out in the eighth with an elbow injury. Clay Holmes took over and got out of the inning and then picked up his 17th save.

