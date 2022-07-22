Mariners’ Justin Upton refuses minors assignment, chooses FA

SEATTLE (AP) — Justin Upton is a free agent again. The Seattle Mariners optioned Upton to Triple-A Tacoma, and Upton refused the assignment and chose to become a free agent for the second time this season. Seattle made the move to create space on the roster after outfielder Kyle Lewis was activated from the seven-day injured list after recovering from a concussion. Upton, who was released by the Los Angeles Angels after spring training, signed a one-year deal with the Mariners on May 21. He joined the big league squad on June 17 after spending a few weeks in Triple-A and hit .125 with six hits and one homer in 48 at-bats.

