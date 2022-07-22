M’s Julio Rodríguez scratched vs Astros with sore left wrist

SEATTLE (AP) — Rookie sensation Julio Rodríguez was a last-minute scratch from the Seattle Mariners’ lineup Friday night for a game against the Houston Astros with left wrist soreness. The Mariners announced moments before first pitch that the 21-year-old would not play as Seattle tried for its 15th consecutive victory, which would match the franchise record set in 2001. The team did not say how Rodríguez was injured. Rodríguez was slated to hit leadoff and play center field in the Mariners’ first game back from the All-Star Break. Dylan Moore made the start in center instead. Rodríguez is days removed from a national coming out party at the All-Star Home Run Derby

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.