Royals’ Merrifield says he ‘poorly articulated’ vax remarks

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Two-time All-Star Whit Merrifield of the Kansas City Royals has apologized for what he called his “poorly articulated” comments about the COVID-19 vaccine after missing the team’s trip to Canada. Merrifield was among 10 Royals players who didn’t travel to Toronto because of their vaccination status for a four-game series against the Blue Jays before the All-Star break last week. The 33-year-old outfielder/second baseman has been a fan favorite in Kansas City. But backlash came quickly and harshly after Merrifield tried to explain his reasoning. Royals manager Mike Matheny said Merrifield has spoken to the team about his comments.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.