White Sox put OF Robert on 10-day IL with blurred vision

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox have placed center fielder Luis Robert on the 10-day injured list because of blurred vision. General manager Rick Hahn says the team is “cautiously optimistic” the slugger and Gold Glove winner will be ready to return when the White Sox open a three-game series against Oakland on July 29. Chicago also reinstated catcher Yasmani Grandal prior to the opener of their four-game, three-day series against AL Central rival Cleveland. He was placed on the 10-day IL on June 13 because of lower back spasms.

