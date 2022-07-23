Betts hits 200th career HR as Dodgers defeat Giants 4-2

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Mookie Betts hit his 200th career home run, Julio Urías tossed six innings of two-hit ball and the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the San Francisco Giants 4-2 Saturday to extend their winning streak to seven games. Trea Turner and Freddie Freeman also homered for the Dodgers, who have won 14 of their last 15.. Gavin Lux added an RBI triple in the sixth. It is the first time this season Betts, Turner and Freeman have homered in the same game. Urías struck out five to improve to 6-0 in his last seven starts. Luis González and Joey Bart had RBI singles in the ninth inning for the Giants, who have dropped their last three.

