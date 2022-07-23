English cricketer hits 410 for highest score this century

LEICESTER, England (AP) — Sam Northeast has entered an exclusive group of cricketers to pass 400 runs in a single innings after hitting 410 not out for Glamorgan in an English County Championship match. He didn’t get a chance to challenge Brian Lara’s world-record individual score of 501 that was set in 1994 while playing for Warwickshire also in an English county match. Glamorgan chose to declare on 795-5 against Leicestershire. Northeast is a 32-year-old right-handed batter. He hit 45 fours and three sixes in his 450-ball knock. It is the highest individual score this century in elite-level cricket surpassing Lara’s 400 not out for West Indies against England in 2004. Only eight players had previously ever made 400 or more in first-class cricket.

