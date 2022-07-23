MadBum rolls, Kelly homers, D-backs beat Nationals 7-2

PHOENIX (AP) — Madison Bumgarner pitched eight effective innings, Carson Kelly hit a solo homer and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Washington Nationals 7-2. The left-handed Bumgarner continued his best season since coming to Arizona on an $85 million, five-year deal in 2020, giving up just two runs on four hits. He threw 98 pitches, including 68 strikes, and walked none while striking out nine. Rookie Alek Thomas added three hits, including a two-run double. Jake McCarthy and Christian Walker both had two hits. The Nationals lost for the 17th time in 19 games.

