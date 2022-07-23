Marlins rookie Meyer leaves game after Soler goes on IL

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Highly touted Miami Marlins rookie pitcher Max Meyer left in the first inning of Saturday night’s game against the Pittsburgh Pirates with right elbow discomfort. In his second career start, Meyer faced just three batters and threw 10 pitches before exiting after being met on the mound by manager Don Mattingly and an athletic trainer. The Marlins selected Meyer third overall in the 2020 draft. Earlier in the day, the Marlins placed left fielder Jorge Soler, last year’s World Series MVP with Atlanta, on the 10-day injured list with back spasms.

