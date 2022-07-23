NEW YORK (AP) — Sean Johnson delivered a three-save shutout while Maxi Moralez scored in New York City FC’s 2-0 victory over Inter Miami. NYCFC improved to 12-4-5 and Miami fell to 7-10-4.

