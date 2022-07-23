Pera stuns Kontaveit in Hamburg for 2nd title in 7 days

HAMBURG, Germany (AP) — American player Bernarda Pera has stunned top-seeded Anett Kontaveit 6-2, 6-4 to win the Hamburg European Open for her second title in seven days. The 81st-ranked Pera won her first WTA title in Budapest last week. It’s Pera’s 12th straight victory going back to the Budapest qualifiers after losing her previous five matches. Kontaveit was playing in her 16th career final and her first since February when she lost to Iga Swiatek in Doha. She had been going for her seventh singles title in the final against Pera. Lorenzo Musetti plays Francisco Cerundolo and Carlos Alcaraz faces Alex Molcan in the men’s semifinals later Saturday.

