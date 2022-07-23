Timbers beat Earthquakes 2-1, extend unbeaten streak to 7

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Dairon Asprilla scored in the 71st minute to give the Portland Timbers a 2-1 victory over the San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday night, extending their unbeaten streak to seven straight games. Jaroslaw Niezgoda also scored for the Timbers, who are 4-0-3 since the start of June. The Timbers are unbeaten in 16 straight matches against the Earthquakes at Providence Park, outscoring San Jose 31-11. Benjamin Kikanovic scored for San Jose.

