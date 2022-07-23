US women win relays in upset, while men flounder again

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — The U.S. women pulled a shocking upset in the 4-by-100 relay at world championships while the men finished second after a sloppy baton exchange that has become a ritual for that star-crossed team. Andre DeGrasse beat Marvin Bracy to the line by .07 seconds to lift Canada to the victory in the men’s race in 37.48 seconds. Bracy fell behind after twice reaching back and whiffing on the exchange from Elijah Hall, who went tumbling to the ground after he finally let go of the stick. The U.S. women, a clear underdog to a Jamaican team that had won all but one of the six sprint medals at this meet, pulled the upset when Twanisha Terry held off 200 gold medalist Shericka Jackson for a .04-second victory.

