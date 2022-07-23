Bunbury bicycle kick goal gets Nashville 1-1 tie vs Cincy

CINCINNATI (AP) — Teal Bunbury scored his first goal of the season on a short-range bicycle kick, Brandon Vazquez got a tying goal in the 52nd minute and Cincinnati played a 1-1 draw against Nashville. Bunbury, making his first start since a right knee injury that sidelined him between March 19 and July 3, scored in the sixth minute after a corner kick bounced off defenders and goalkeeper Roman Celentano to him. With his back to the goal, Bunbury used his right foot to score his first goal since last Sept. 22 at New England.

